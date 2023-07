Toyota Motor's joint venture in China said on Monday that it has terminated early the contracts of about 1,000 dispatch workers, in a sign of pressure on automakers from a price war in the world's largest auto market.

The JV between Toyota and China's state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) (601238.SS) laid off the workers over the weekend and offered them compensation, three workers, who declined to be named for privacy, told Reuters earlier.