Laguna Seca Raceway Being Sued For Racing Noise And Traffic By Residents That Moved There Long After The Track Was Built

A handful of residents along Highway 68 are suing Monterey County for excessive noise and traffic at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.



The Laguna Seca circuit was opened in 1957, and residents knew the track would be graced by loud cars, so what changed? According to the group called Highway 68 Coalition, the number of races and events has increased "substantially" over the last two years compared with the period from 1974 until 2021.



"These increases include but are not limited to more racetrack event days, higher permitted noise levels, additional track rental days with intensified noise in excess of 100 dB, increased traffic, inadequate water supply and water quality, inadequate sewage disposal, and expansion of the camping grounds," reads the lawsuit.





