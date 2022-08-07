Laid Off Tesla Employees Already Landing At Competitiors

Elon Musk’s workforce-reduction initiatives have resulted in Rivian, Amazon, and Apple hiring laid-off Tesla workers.

Major tech firms, including Apple, Amazon, and Google, have reportedly hired dozens of former Tesla employees, according to Punks & Pinstripes. More than 450 employees of Tesla left the company in the 90 days that ended on June 30. Punks & Pinstripes studied the data on LinkedIn.

A significant portion of the workforce relocated to work for other electric vehicle manufacturers. According to LinkedIn statistics, 90 former Tesla employees have joined Rivian and Lucid Motors. Only eight ex-Tesla employees seemed to have transferred to more established automakers like Ford and General Motors.