Lamborghini Boss Hints That First EV Will Be An Electric 2+2 Followed By An Electric Urus

Agent009 submitted on 1/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:17:08 AM

Views : 310 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lamborghini first announced its future plans in May 2021, confirming a fully electrified lineup by 2024 and its first EV by the end of the decade. Lamborghini CEO, Stephan Winkelmann now shares a bit more information on the brand’s first electric model, saying it will be a 2+2 or four-seater with increased ground clearance.

 

More specifically, Winkelmann told Autocar: “When it comes to the first full-electric car, it’s clear that our approach is clear and prudent. Clear because we say: ‘Yes, electrification is part of our future’. And prudent because we say: ‘It’s a completely new car – the fourth model’. It’s a segment we haven’t been in for decades, if we speak about a 2+2 or four-seater, maybe also high from the ground, with more ground clearance”.



Read Article


Lamborghini Boss Hints That First EV Will Be An Electric 2+2 Followed By An Electric Urus

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)