Lamborghini Boss Winkelmann Excited About The Companies ELECTRIC Future. ARE YOU? OR, Is This The Start Of Their Disappearance?

Winkelmann’s eye is fixed firmly on the future, not just the present nor the past, and he knows he has to accelerate as fast as his supercars if Lamborghini - founded in 1963 by industrialist and tractor-manufacturer Ferrucio Lamborghini as a rival to Ferrari - is to keep pace in a fast changing automotive world.



Sales of 7,430 cars delivered last year were the second-best ever following a record 8,205 the previous year – a drop of 9.44 per cent on 2019 – though an all-time sales record was set in the second half of 2020.



The United States was the biggest market with delivery of 2,224 cars followed by Germany (607), China (604), Japan (600), United Kingdom (517) ahead of home market Italy (347).



China is expected to leap-frog Germany to take second place this year against a background of further global sales growth, he said.



The Urus, which last year set a total production record of 10,000 sales, was the most successful model with 4,391 cars sold.



Longer term Lamborghini is set to piggy-back onto ‘mother company’ Audi’s growing electric technology to exploit ‘synergies’, just as the UK’s VW-owned Bentley will do as it falls increasingly under the control of the Ingolstadt-based premium car-maker: ‘We are discussing the degree of electrification, the timing, and also the numbers behind that,’ he said.



Once considered unthinkable, a fully electric Lamborghini is now firmly in the pipeline, with more details to be unveiled ‘within weeks’.



