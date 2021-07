The Aventador’s successor, launching in 2023, will retain the 12-cylinder motor, but it will make the landmark shift to plug-in hybrid power and be joined on sale by a raft of other electrified models, including an all-new, four-seat pure EV in the coming years.

We caught up with Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann to hear how he will lead the Italian brand through this transformative era.