Lamborghini Car-Development Guru Takes Over Apple Car Project

Apple has enlisted one of Lamborghini’s top car-development managers in a sign that it’s stepping up work on a self-driving electric vehicle, according to people with knowledge of the situation.



The company hired Luigi Taraborrelli, a 20-year veteran of the Italian brand, to help lead the design of Apple’s future vehicle, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. Taraborrelli was most recently Lamborghini’s head of chassis and vehicle dynamics.



