Lamborghini Caught Benchmarking Hyundai Ioniq 5N

It's not the least bit uncommon for automakers to check out the competition. But a recent video from Varryx begs the question: are Lamborghini and Hyundai really competitors? Camped outside Lamborghini's headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese for some car spotting, the shooter for this video presents the normal cavalcade of camo-wrapped supercars entering and exiting a secured, gated driveway. We've seen such a parade of Lamborghinis from this location many times, occasionally joined by Ferraris or other supercars. So it was a shock to see an Ioniq 5 N emerge from the gate and silently pass by the camera. And it wasn't a one-time thing—the same Performance Blue Hyundai returned to the driveway later in the video.



