Lamborghini Claims Market Not Ready - Delays First EV Until 2029

Italy's Lamborghini will always make cars in Italy as it plans to launch its first electric model only in 2029, amid a market for luxury sports cars which is not ripe for full electrification, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said on Monday.

Lamborghini, a unit of Volkswagen had previously said its first EV was due in 2028. Italian rival Ferrari will launch its first EV model in the first quarter of next year.

"We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car. We do not think that, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026," Winkelmann told reporters at Lamborghini's headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, near the northern Italian city of Bologna.