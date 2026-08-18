Lamborghini Claims Only Collectors Want Manual Transmissions - Real Drivers Want An Automatic

A few years ago, it seemed the manual transmission would be quickly relegated to the history books. However, a surge in demand for high-end exotics with manual gearboxes has reinvigorated this niche of the market, but curiously, it isn’t one which Lamborghini plans to participate in. There’s little doubt that multi-million-dollar exotics from the likes of Pagani, Koenigsegg, and Gordon Murray Automotive have helped make manuals cool again, so much so that over the weekend, McLaren unveiled its first car with three pedals and a shifter since the legendary F1. This new car, dubbed the McL 6GT, is heading to production in 2028, aiming to put the driver at the center of the experience, not computers. Heck, even Ferrari has gone back to three pedals with the 12Cilindri Manuale, though its open-gate shifter and clutch pedal are a by-wire act layered over the same eight-speed dual-clutch.



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