Lamborghini Considers A 2+2 Grand Touring Sedan

The Raging Bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese intended to debut a couple of electric vehicles by 2030. One would have been the full-electric successor of the Urus, and the other has already been previewed back in 2023 by the Lanzador concept.

Neither will come to fruition, and Lamborghini also made the extremely bold decision to push back its first completely electric model into the 2030s. What a time to be alive, am I right?

Be that as it may, the Italian automaker wants to bring a fourth model to market. In a conversation with Road & Track, chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann made it clear that his company has ruled out a smaller sport utility vehicle or a four-door sedan.