Lamborghini Dealer Unloads New Aston Martin DBS Trade In At A $160,000 Discount

The 770 Ultimate is Aston Martin’s swan song for the DBS. This is a limited-edition supercar and while that makes it highly desirable, the resale value on these babies is anything but impressive. This one here has just 590 miles on the clock and recently sold for $353,555 despite its original MSRP of $510,286.
What’s interesting is that it was sold by a genuine Lamborghini dealership out of Houston, Texas, meaning there’s a “contrast” there to explore. I can guarantee you that those Italian exotics know how to handle depreciation, unlike most British supercars.
Still, at $353k, this could be considered a steal. I mean, we’re talking about a limited-production DBS with a twin-turbocharged V12 engine and more power than you’ll ever need.
