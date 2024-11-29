Lamborghini Delays Lanzador EV SUV To 2030 - Teases Hybrid Supercar

Mingling with the bright minds that steer the good ship Lamborghini during the UK launch of the Temerario, there’s a sense of relief. It’s been a gruelling 18 months in Sant’Agata, as the Raging Bull revealed its trio of hybrids to the world. With light at the end of the tunnel, what lays ahead? We sat down with CEO Stephan Winkelmann and Commercial Director Federico Foschini to discuss Lamborghini’s present and near future, from EVs to hypercars. The decision to bestow electrical augmentation on the flagship V12 Aventador successor, that we now know as the Revuelto, was what Winkelmann described to us as, with an assist from the sidelines to find right English words, a ‘leap of faith’. For while it was essential to reduce emissions while increasing performance, that customers and commentators alike would accept a partly electric-powered entry in Lamborghini’s definitive bloodline – one typified by internal combustion at its most theatrical – was never guaranteed. It’s easy to forget that now the Revuelto is every bit the Instagram darling its predecessor was.



