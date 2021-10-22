Lamborghini Driver Pulls A Toyota And Sends His Huracan Swimming

Today is not a good day for supercars. We covered a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider that recently flipped while cruising the Tail of the Dragon in the US, and now we have a Lamborghini Huracan skinny-dipping in a lake in Austria. Hey supercar drivers, can we get a little restraint behind the wheel? Actually, this sunken Lamborghini report sounds like a legitimate accident as opposed to asshattery on public roads. The incident occurred on October 19 in the Austrian town of Mondsee, located in the northern region of the country on Lake Mondsee. That's significant since this Lambo apparently went into the lake after its driver made a tiny mistake. According to local police, the 31-year-old driver apparently confused the accelerator and brake pedals. Such a goof is never a good thing, but it's especially bad when you're next to a lake.



