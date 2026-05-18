Lamborghini Enters High Performance Active Wear Segment

This is a "high-performance" collaboration that seeks to redefine "style in motion, blending technology, comfort, and distinctive character," says the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian automaker. Lamborghini has major novelties for the spring of 2026: on May 7 they celebrated the company’s 63rd anniversary, as the brand was founded on May 7, 1963, after just a day before they announced a solid start to they financial year after the first three months of the year yielded sales of 2,620 vehicles, a revenue of €863 million, as well as an operating result of €200 million, with profitability standing at over 23%.



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