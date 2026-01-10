Lamborghini Executive Claims The Urus Split Personality Locks Customers Into The Brand For Life

Agent009 submitted on 10/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:28 AM

Views : 2,370 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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 Super SUVs are a love-them or hate-them deal. On one hand, the Lamborghini Urus provides all the theater, performance, and fun of a traditional Lambo supercar with a more practical shape, but on the other hand, it doesn't look quite as sleek or poster-car-worthy as some of the company's other offerings.

 
But regardless of your opinion on the Urus, it's done wonders for the brand's bottom line, reeling in a wave of new customers that the Raging Bull has poached from rival stables. Speaking to CarBuzz at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year, Stefano Cossalter, Urus Product Line Director at Lamborghini, told us why the Urus has been such a success.
 


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Lamborghini Executive Claims The Urus Split Personality Locks Customers Into The Brand For Life

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