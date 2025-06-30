Lamborghini Fenomeno Teased Under Covers For The First Time

We caught our first sniff of a new Lamborghini last week thanks to a trademark application for ‘Fenomeno’, and now the Italian supercar brand has dropped the first image of the upcoming limited-edition hypercar. 
 
Despite still sitting underneath a cloak, this new car will clearly be bestowed with some typically aggressive Lamborghini design traits. There’s what looks like a heavily vented bonnet - although to the rear there’s no protruding wing or even a central spline, as we’ve seen on other limited-edition Lamborghinis. 


