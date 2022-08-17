Lamborghini Follows Porsche By Diving Into Synthetic Fuels

Lamborghini is hopeful that it can extend the life of its internal combustion engines through the use of advanced synthetic fuels.

While the Volkswagen Group as a whole is diving head-first into electrification, Porsche is already manufacturing synthetic fuels with Siemens Energy and during a recent interview with Drive, Lamborghini said it is going down a similar route.

 
“We’re … keeping the door open for internal-combustion engines with synthetic fuel,” Lamborghini’s Asia Pacific Region manager Francesco Scardaoni said in a recent interview. “So the ideal scenario will be to have the pure-electric cars – like the fourth model we will introduce in 2028 – and the super-sports cars, possibly with internal combustion engines running with synthetic fuel.

