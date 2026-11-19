Want to hear a little more of Lamborghini’s new, high-revving V8? You might be interested in the Lamborghini Temerario Spyder.

There’s a sense of inevitability to this breezier version of the Temerario, but it does have a bit of a surprise in the form of a retractable hard-top. Its predecessor, the Huracan Spyder, has a folding fabric roof. In fact, the new car is the first Lamborghini Spyder model to have such an arrangement (the open-top version of the Aventador has the ‘Roadster’ designation, before you start crying foul in the comments).