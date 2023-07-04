Lamborghini Has No Plans To Migrate To V6 Power Plants

Lamborghini recently unveiled the Revuelto, the plug-in hybrid successor to the Aventador that’s supposed to usher in a new era of performance from the folks over at Sant’Agata Bolognese. With this push towards electrification, people have begun wondering about where the company’s products are headed. In an interview between Auto Motor und Sport (AMS) and Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr, the executive was asked a handful of questions regarding exactly that. He emphasized that he wanted future Lamborghinis to be just as recognizable as they are now, not just in terms of their looks, but also their driving dynamics. “Even in the electric age, we need technical differentiation that fits the manufacturer’s philosophy. This is where we differ from other brands,” he said to the magazine.



Read Article