Almost every teenage boy in the 70's had an iconic Lamborghini Countach poster on the bedroom wall along side his Farrah Fawcett poster. While we can't bring back Farrah Fawcett, Lamborghini Is teasing the reincarnation of the legendary Countach.



Checkout this tweet from Lamborghini giving us a hint of what is to come:



We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming. ?#Lamborghini #Countach pic.twitter.com/nXctgIuyqe — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 9, 2021