Lamborghini Lanzador To Be A Two Door Only EV SUV

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lamborghini is dipping its toes into electrification. The Italian brand is synonymous with supercars that are loud both in design and in engine sound. But the world is changing quickly, and Lamborghini isn’t shying away from that. Its first hybrid, the plug-in Revuelto supercar, will be out later this year, and both the Huracan successor and the Urus SUV will become PHEVs as well. Lamborghini’s first electric car isn’t coming until 2028, but last month at Monterey Car Week we got our first glimpse at what that EV will look like with the Lanzador concept. A mix between a supercar and a traditional grand tourer, the four-seat Lanzador is unlike anything the automaker has created before. According to Head of Design Mitja Borkert, that was exactly the goal.



