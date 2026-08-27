Lamborghini Limits New $5,000 High Performance Baby Stroller To Just 500 Units

If you have a young child and are using a Lamborghini Urus as a family car, firstly, we salute you. Secondly, you can’t be seen hauling a cheap baby stroller out of your exotic SUV on every family outing, right? Fortunately, you no longer have to, thanks to a collaboration between stroller manufacturer Silver Cross and Lamborghini. This high-end stroller, priced at an eye-watering $4,999 and limited to just 500 units worldwide, is known as the Reef AL Giallo. It has all the makings of a proper Lamborghini product, and given that it’s even rarer than the new Revuelto SV, we suspect the company will have no trouble quickly selling out the entire production run.



Read Article