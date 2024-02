Lamborghini is well under way with the research and development programme for its first electric sports cars, which the firm says will tout blistering on-paper performance figures but put dynamic engagement and emotional appeal first.



The Sant’Agata firm revealed the Lanzador concept last year as a vision of its first production electric car, which is due on sale around 2028 as a high-riding four-door GT car with more than 1000bhp.





