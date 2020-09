Lamborghini has teamed up with Cervelo Cycles once again, this time for a limited edition bicycle dubbed the Cervelo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

The street bicycle is offered in a limited edition of just 63, which celebrates the automaker’s founding in 1963, and sports a livery that pays tribute to the Aventador SVJ that set a record for production cars on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 2018, after lapping the circuit in 6:44.97.