Lamborghini Owner Claims NYC Automated Tickets For Stock Exhaust Noise Are Unaffordable

Usually, when a supercar owner gets themselves into dumb trouble, it’s a chance for us to all come together and point and laugh. Speeding tickets, aquatic adventures, we all love to see a rich asshole lose. But one Staten Island Lamborghini owner, ticketed for his Huracan Performante’s exhaust noise, actually has a point in claiming the ticket is unjust.
 
Anthony Aquilino, supercar enthusiast, got a ticket for excessive noise in his Huracan Performante while driving through Manhattan. Aquilino claims the $800 fine — which will increase for repeat offenses — is unaffordable and unreasonable. While the claim that someone who owns a six-figure supercar can’t afford an $800 ticket is laughable, the argument that the ticket is unreasonable holds more water. Aquilino’s car, you see, is bone stock.


