Lamborghini Patent Filings Leak Aventador Successor

Design patent images of Lamborghini's upcoming hybrid V12 successor to the Aventador have made their online debut courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. For whatever reason(s), the patent was filed in North Macedonia. Lamborghini clearly did not intend for these images to break loose online but, well, here we are.

First off, we know these images are not of the highest quality, but they're still clear enough to provide a good idea about what to expect when the new supercar is revealed in March. The successor seems to take various styling cues from previous Aventador-based limited edition models, specifically the Centenario and Sian. The front fascia's influence definitely comes from the latter, while the top-mounted diffuser is from the Centenario.