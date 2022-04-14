Lamborghini Posts Best Quarter Ever With Over 2,500 Vehicles Sold

The Sant’Agata Bolognese car firm has just posted its best-quarter ever results, with a total of 2,539 vehicles delivered globally between January and March. That’s a 5% increase over the same period of last year, and 31% more compared to Q1 2020.



“Every month the orders we take outstrip our output. We currently have enough to comfortably cover more than 12 months of production,” said CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “In addition, we’re preparing for a new stage in the Lamborghini story in just under a year, as we move towards electrification with the arrival of the new V12 hybrid model in 2023.”



