Lamborghini Posts Best Quarter Ever With Over 2,500 Vehicles Sold

Agent009 submitted on 4/14/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:53:48 AM

Views : 184 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Sant’Agata Bolognese car firm has just posted its best-quarter ever results, with a total of 2,539 vehicles delivered globally between January and March. That’s a 5% increase over the same period of last year, and 31% more compared to Q1 2020.

Every month the orders we take outstrip our output. We currently have enough to comfortably cover more than 12 months of production,” said CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “In addition, we’re preparing for a new stage in the Lamborghini story in just under a year, as we move towards electrification with the arrival of the new V12 hybrid model in 2023.

Read Article


Lamborghini Posts Best Quarter Ever With Over 2,500 Vehicles Sold

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)