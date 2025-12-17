Lamborghini Posts Record Orders And Fat Profits In 2025

The concept of Lamborghini selling cars at volume at all, let alone that it’s not just weathering a crisis in 2025, but is handsomely profitable and in rude health, would be utterly laughable to any car industry figure from the mid-1990s, were you able to go back in time and tell them. Yet here we are. Lamborghini stands triumphant and resilient above its once mighty but presently wounded Group mates Volkswagen and Audi (the companies that saved it from extinction over 25 years ago). Now having seemingly won the game of legislative chicken with the EU that’s now rolling back its combustion car bans, its hesitation to commit to electric is now looking astonishingly prescient.



