Lamborghini Puts Electric Super Car Pans On Hold Until EV Picture Becomes Clearer

Lamborghini might have already moved on to its electrified era by discontinuing its ICE-only offerings, but the Sant’Agata brand is not ready to commit to an EV future, at least when it comes to supercars. Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, said that they can afford “leaving the door open” for a few more years, at least until legislators make a clear decision about the future of synthetic fuels.



In an interview with Autocar, Winkelmann said that their mainstream models – the Urus and the Lanzador – will be fully electric by 2030, confirming earlier reports. However, their hybrid supercars, including the upcoming Huracan replacement and the Revuelto flagship, are expected to live on for 8 or 9 years, keeping ICE engines alive as part of their PHEV powertrains. Winkelmann noted that since a “typical development cycle” for a sportscar lasts 4 years, Lamborghini can hold the decision on future supercars until the picture becomes “clearer”.





