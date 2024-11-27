Lamborghini Refuses To Back Off EV Plans

Lamborghini isn’t getting cold feet about its electrification plans even as other luxury brands backtrack on their own promises in response to a global slowdown in the EV market, the CEO says.

Stephan Winkelmann told reporters the firm’s fourth model line, an electric crossover previewed by the 2023 Lanzador concept was still on track to debut before the end of the decade. Though he did add that the end of the decade was far enough in the future that the company still has some flexibility.