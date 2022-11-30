Lamborghini Reveals Off Road Sterrato Super Car

Lamborghini has a reputation for shocking the automotive industry with its eye-catching supercars, but its latest creation could be the most surprising yet. It’s called the Huracan Sterrato and while it’s based on Lamborghini’s V10 supercar, it’s designed to tackle rough terrain.

The Sterrato is the “first super sports car designed for driving on loose surfaces, reinterpreting the concept of sportiness” says Lamborghini. Although we’ve seen Porsche unveil its new SC Safari-inspired 911 Dakar in recent weeks, there’s little else out there to rival Lamborghini’s new creation. Production will start from February 2023 and with 1,499 units planned, the Sterrato will be rarer than the 911 Dakar.