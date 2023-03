Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid supercar, which will replace the Lamborghini Aventador, will arrive with a brand-new ‘monofuselage’ chassis concept, which the firm says will represent “a significant” step forward for the model’s driving dynamics and torsional stiffness. The supercar, codenamed LB744, will be the first to feature a front end constructed entirely of carbonfibre, with energy absorption levels double that of the Aventador.



