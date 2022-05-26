Lamborghini Revuelto Is THIS The Electric Supercar You've Been Waiting For

Automobili Lamborghini, located in Sant' Agata Bolognese, filed a significant trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) today, May 25.

UPDATE: Lamborghini has also trademarked the Revuelto name with the Italian trademark office (the UIBM).

Lamborghini's latest patent filing is for the word Revuelto. The application will apply to goods and services in EUIPO's classes 9, 12, 25, and 28. Class 9 includes essentially every car feature on the planet, right down to tablet holders adapted for use in cars. Class 25 consists of all clothing, while Class 28 mentions toy cars, scale models, racing car games, and every other car-related toy.