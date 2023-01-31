Lamborghini Says It Is Not The Right Time For An EV Supercar

Lamborghini’s announcement in November of 2022 that its first all-electric production vehicle was due in 2028 wasn’t exactly a surprise. Automakers across the globe are investing in the EV market and not even a hairy-chested, gas-swilling legend like Lamborghini is immune to the trend. 

 

But the surprise that came with that announcement was that the new electric bull would represent a fourth model line, rather than a variant of the Huracan, Aventador replacement, or Urus. Speaking to Motor1.com during the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, said that adding a fourth product line simply came down to the current state of EV technology, which isn’t quite there for an ultra-high-performance vehicle.



