Lamborghini Says More Radical Models Are On The Way

Lamborghini is plotting “crazier” new models after the success of the Hurácan Sterrato and Hurácan STO showed “the sky is the limit” for how dramatically it can reinvent existing models.
 
“From a brand perspective, [these models are] giving you opportunities that are immense,” Federico Foschini, the Italian brand’s sales and marketing chief, told Autocar. 
 
“I think that we even didn’t leverage enough on the opportunity, because you can do a lot of stuff with the Sterrato; and I think that in the future, for sure we can introduce at a certain moment in time this opportunity.’


