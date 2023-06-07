Lamborghini Sells Out Of Every ICE Powered Vehicle It Will Make In 2024

Lamborghini sold out every single purely internal combustion-engined vehicle it can produce through 2024, including the final example of the V10-powered Huracan. Similar to the Aventador-succeeding Revuelto, the Huracan will be replaced in late 2024 by a plug-in hybrid model, most likely powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Speaking to Welt, big kahuna Stephan Winkelmann said that he expects the Revuelto to completely sell out through 2025. If you place an order now, chances are you'll be able to take delivery in 2026 at the earliest.