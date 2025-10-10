Lamborghini Shelves EV Vehicle To Focus On Hybrids

Lamborghini will officially shelve plans to launch its first electric car before the end of the decade, all but confirming rumours that the Lanzador concept will reach production as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), rather than a full EV.
 
Speaking to Auto Express, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said: “When it comes to our type of cars, [our customers] don’t see [EV] as an alternative today. We could do [an EV]”, he said, “but I think it’s the wrong offer for the next years, for Lamborghini.”
 
He told us his team needs to decide “in the next few days, weeks, what to do” – suggesting a public announcement on Lamborghini’s future powertrain strategy is imminent. “For the Lanzador, it is something we have to decide this year”, he said.


