Lamborghini Teases New Supercar Ahead Of Debut Next Week

Lamborghini has a strange way of teasing new products. While other companies tend to fill their social media pages with all kinds of posts announcing the upcoming model, the Raging Bull shared a single picture of it on its official website.

If you head over to that website, then you will see a blue-finished machine in the header, accompanied by a few words: “Save the date” and “November 18th, 8PM, Los Angeles.” This is when the vehicle will be shown to the world, and it will likely celebrate its public debut at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show.