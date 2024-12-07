Lamborghini Temerario Set For Pebble Beach Debut In August

We’ve seen it testing and even learnt of its all-new engine, but now Lamborghini has confirmed the Temerario will be unveiled at the Pebble Beach concours next month in California. After the Lamborghini Huracan successor’s reveal in August, we expect it to go on sale in early 2025.

Although the Lamborghini Temerario name is still yet to be officially confirmed. Lamborghini has submitted a trademark application to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the name and a name badge in its familiar font with bullhorns on either side.