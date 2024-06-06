Lamborghini Temerario Super Car Confirmed With 900HP

Lamborghini's upcoming entry-level supercar, the Temerario (name unconfirmed), is right around the corner, and we already know a few things about it. What we didn't know was how powerful it is, yet the brand's head honcho is coming to reveal the magic number.

In a LinkedIn post, Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed once again that the model uses a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with electric assistance. The latter part comprises three electric motors, and the vehicle will put in excess of 900 European horsepower under the driver's right foot. That equals 887+ bhp or 662+ kilowatts.

"It's finally time to introduce you to Lamborghini 634 (codename), the hybrid successor to Huracan that will join our HPEV lineup," Winkelmann said. "This brand-new model is a clean-sheet design from Sant'Agata Bolognese, and it will be equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine, combined with a hybrid system incorporating three electric motors, optimized with a max output of over 900 CV."