Lamborghini Temerario Surcar To Debut At Monterey Car Week

It's official: Lamborghini's brand new supercar that replaces the Huracan, which is believed to be christened the Temerario, will debut in a little over two weeks from today.

Lamborghini made the official announcement in the press release announcing the company's sales in the first half of the year. The upcoming model will be unveiled at Monterey Car Week in California on August 16, which is where the Raging Bull presented the Lanzador Concept last year, which previews its first battery-electric ride.

We already have a good idea of what it will look like. Different prototypes of the Lamborghini Temerario (name unconfirmed) have been spotted these past few months. All of them were wrapped in trippy camouflage, yet by using some photo editing, several rendering artists have managed to unofficially uncover it, showing the design in a realistic manner.