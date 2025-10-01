Lamborghini To Axe Urus S And Performante Models

We heard rumors about Lamborghini's current Urus S and Urus Performante potentially biting the dust, and now we have confirmation about this move, as the Raging Bull recently stepped forward to announce that the regular ICE-powered versions of the super crossover are going away for good.

The announcement is very short and was buried inside the press release that reveals the brand's record sales in 2024. Still, while the regular S and Performante variants are indeed getting ready to be phased off, the SE plug-in hybrid will live on.