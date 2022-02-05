Lamborghini To Kill Off Both The Aventador And The V12 This Year

Lamborghini’s successor to the Murcielago, the Aventador, has blown 11 candles off its birthday cake earlier this year, and it is about to be retired altogether. The Italian automaker has officially announced that they will pull the plug on their flagship supercar in a few months, alongside the traditional V12.



That’s hardly a surprise to anyone slightly familiar with their plans, as they made it crystal clear that the Ultimae, which was presented last summer, is the model’s swansong. Production was supposed to end sooner, yet Lamborghini was forced to restart assembly in order to rebuild the 15 copies that ended up in the Atlantic Ocean, when the Felicity Ace sank in March.



