Lamborghini To Reveal FOUR New Models This Year

Lamborghini has always been anti-convention. This is a supercar maker that has always done things its own way, but even the mighty Sant'Agata must bow to European legislation. Last year, the carmaker confirmed that an all-electric Lambo would arrive by 2030. Since that announcement in May, we've been fed little tidbits of information, including a report claiming that this first electric Raging Bull will be a 2+2 grand tourer. But what else can we expect from the Italian brand, and when can we expect to see these new vehicles? Well, Car Magazine in the UK has spoken with senior Lamborghini executives, uncovering some interesting info.



Read Article