Lamborghini URUS Hybrid To Get Porsche Powerplant

The Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid continues to make progress toward series production, and today we're learning it could pack Porsche engine technology. Our spy photographers have caught a Urus PHEV prototype undergoing testing, but unlike previous images, we now have a clearer look at the new front-end design. It makes sense for the Urus PHEV to have some styling updates compared to the current V8-only-powered model for two reasons: the new powertrain and it's time for a mid-cycle facelift that has given us the Urus S and urus Performante already.

Looking more closely at the test mule's front end, we can see that the headlights, bumper, and engine hood have undergone changes. The latter, for example, appears to be longer than on the regular Urus. And yes, there is a single interior shot, but test engineers covered things up in advance.