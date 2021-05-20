Lamborghini Urus Evo Caught Undergoing High Speed Testing On The Nurburgring

With 4,391 units delivered, the Urus was Lamborghini’s best-selling model in the problematic 2020. The super-SUV was once again the most important vehicle for the Italian brand accounting for more than half of Lambo’s overall sales. Some three years after its debut, the Urus is getting ready for a mid-cycle refresh that should keep it fresh and in a good position against the competition for another three or four years. It should debut next year. Our photographers caught the Urus Evo testing at high speeds on the Nurburgring. We can’t judge its actual pace by just looking at the attached photos, though it’s obvious that the SUV remains pretty stable in the corners with minimal body roll. We can only imagine the growling V8 is accompanied by a healthy dose of tire squeaking.



