Lamborghini Urus Hot On The Trail To Outsell All V12 Models Ever Made For The Brand

Agent009 submitted on 7/20/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:55:18 AM

Views : 334 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Here is some mathematics for your Tuesday. How many mid-engine V12-powered Lamborghini supercars do you suppose have been made?

 

Historically, this question starts easily. Only 764 examples of the stunning Miura were produced. Versions of its successor – the outrageous Countach – were made 1,983 times between 1974 and 1990. 

The Diablo added another 2,884 units in the Nineties until it was superseded by the new millennium’s Murcielago, which took Lamborghini into a new realm with 4,099 sales in its nine-year life.



Read Article


Lamborghini Urus Hot On The Trail To Outsell All V12 Models Ever Made For The Brand

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)