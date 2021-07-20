Lamborghini Urus Hot On The Trail To Outsell All V12 Models Ever Made For The Brand

Here is some mathematics for your Tuesday. How many mid-engine V12-powered Lamborghini supercars do you suppose have been made? Historically, this question starts easily. Only 764 examples of the stunning Miura were produced. Versions of its successor – the outrageous Countach – were made 1,983 times between 1974 and 1990. The Diablo added another 2,884 units in the Nineties until it was superseded by the new millennium’s Murcielago, which took Lamborghini into a new realm with 4,099 sales in its nine-year life.



