Lamborghini Urus Hybrid Spied With New Styling

Lamborghini’s overhauled Urus is getting closer to its big reveal early next year featuring a new high performance plug-in hybrid powertrain at the same time.



The refreshed SUV will continue Lambo’s electrification push after the arrival of the new Revuelto supercar, and will come before the Huracán’s replacement at the end of 2024 that will also use hybrid tech. Our spy shots reveal that the new Urus hybrid will also have a fresh look and reformed interior inspired by the brand’s latest mid-engined supercars.



As with most electrified Volkswagen Group products, the plug-in hybrid system on the Lamborghini Urus won’t be entirely new. Instead, the technology is borrowed from existing systems designed to work with VW’s MLB-Evo platform and updated to suit Lamborghini’s performance priorities.





