Lamborghini Urus Hybrid Spied With New Styling

Agent009 submitted on 11/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:34:05 AM

Views : 306 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lamborghini’s overhauled Urus is getting closer to its big reveal early next year featuring a new high performance plug-in hybrid powertrain at the same time.

The refreshed SUV will continue Lambo’s electrification push after the arrival of the new Revuelto supercar, and will come before the Huracán’s replacement at the end of 2024 that will also use hybrid tech. Our spy shots reveal that the new Urus hybrid will also have a fresh look and reformed interior inspired by the brand’s latest mid-engined supercars.

As with most electrified Volkswagen Group products, the plug-in hybrid system on the Lamborghini Urus won’t be entirely new. Instead, the technology is borrowed from existing systems designed to work with VW’s MLB-Evo platform and updated to suit Lamborghini’s performance priorities.


Read Article


Lamborghini Urus Hybrid Spied With New Styling

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)