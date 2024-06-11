Lamborghini Urus Is Sold Out Until 2026

Keyboard warriors love to hate the Urus. Sure, it’s not a “real Lamborghini” given its underpinnings shared with lesser cars such as the Audi Q8 or the more plebian Volkswagen Touareg. However, the high-performance SUV is essential to Sant’Agata Bolognese’s modus operandi. Without it, parent company Audi would struggle to make a business case for the supercars. The Urus has been Lamborghini’s license to print money ever since it came out back in 2017. It’s been the top seller for multiple years and that seems highly unlikely to change. Not only that, but the switch to a plug-in hybrid powertrain hasn’t deterred customers. Although the facelifted Urus is sold strictly as a PHEV now, business is booming for the company’s cash cow.



